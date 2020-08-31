Insider Selling: Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of V stock opened at $215.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $216.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
