Insider Selling: Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $131.84 on Monday. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nasdaq by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

