Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MKTX stock opened at $484.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 217.5% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

