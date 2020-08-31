Insider Selling: Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,426.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$64.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.08. Calian Group Ltd has a 52 week low of C$31.29 and a 52 week high of C$65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The company has a market cap of $571.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, July 27th.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

