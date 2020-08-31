Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

