Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $94.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $1,776,467.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

