Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICLK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Iclick Interactive Asia Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $550.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.