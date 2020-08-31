Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,574 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

