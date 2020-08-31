Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.89% from the stock’s current price.
HTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).
Shares of HTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.60 ($2.11). 1,017,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.29. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.
Hunting Company Profile
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.
