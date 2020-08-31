Hunting (LON:HTG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.89% from the stock’s current price.

HTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hunting to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

Shares of HTG traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.60 ($2.11). 1,017,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 209.29. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 148.90 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 524 ($6.85). The company has a market cap of $266.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88.

In other Hunting news, insider Richard Hunting sold 18,000 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £38,880 ($50,803.61).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

