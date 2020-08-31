HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HSBC (LON: HSBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/20/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/17/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.
- 8/10/2020 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on the stock.
- 8/5/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 8/3/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.
- 7/23/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/15/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 565 ($7.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 405 ($5.29).
- 7/8/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 520 ($6.79).
Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 330.15 ($4.31). 26,117,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 319.45 ($4.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 633.50 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.25.
In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).
