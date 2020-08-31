HSBC (HSBA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HSBC (LON: HSBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/17/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 380 ($4.97) price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/3/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

7/23/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2020 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – HSBC had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 565 ($7.38). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 405 ($5.29).

7/8/2020 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 520 ($6.79).

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 330.15 ($4.31). 26,117,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 319.45 ($4.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 633.50 ($8.28). The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 419.25.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

