HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $18.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 277.14% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 17,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $392,609,000 after buying an additional 974,006 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in HP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

