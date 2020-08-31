Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Sidoti

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Sidoti from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

HOFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Hooker Furniture stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Hooker Furniture has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $286.43 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

