Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CLS Investments LLC

CLS Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,730,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 35.8% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.01. 130,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,689. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.