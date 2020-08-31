Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles Sells 1,435,000 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $370.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.