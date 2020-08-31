Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles Sells 1,435,000 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $370.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.31.
Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
