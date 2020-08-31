HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of HTCMY opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.21.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (HTCMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.