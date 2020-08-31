Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.69. Hexindai shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 835 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hexindai stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Hexindai at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

