Heather Mason Purchases 10,000 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Heather Mason acquired 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.39. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTEC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 206 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 172 ($2.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 213.45 ($2.79).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

