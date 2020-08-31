Heather Mason Purchases 10,000 Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Stock

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) insider Heather Mason acquired 10,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,872.21).
Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 197.39. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.95). The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
