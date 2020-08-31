Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $130.07.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

