Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,105 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 27.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Shares of CONE traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,025. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

