Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 11.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.86. 5,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,008. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average of $199.05.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

