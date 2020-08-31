Head to Head Survey: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) & Minerva Neurosciences (NYSE:NERV)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novo Nordisk A/S and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Nordisk A/S 1 7 3 0 2.18 Minerva Neurosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus target price of $64.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 266.88%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Nordisk A/S 32.73% 73.42% 32.21% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -66.72% -32.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novo Nordisk A/S and Minerva Neurosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Nordisk A/S $18.30 billion 8.47 $5.84 billion $2.46 26.76 Minerva Neurosciences N/A N/A -$72.18 million ($1.85) -1.72

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Minerva Neurosciences. Minerva Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company has a strategic alliance with Evotec AG to discover and develop small molecule therapies to treat patients suffering from diabetes, obesity, and co-morbidities, as well as has a research collaboration with Kallyope Inc. It also has a collaboration agreement Lund University to develop stem cell-derived treatment for Parkinson's diseases; and Staten Biotechnology B.V. to develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of dyslipidaemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It also offers MIN-117, a compound that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder (MDD); and seltorexant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating insomnia and MDD. The company' preclinical stage product is MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of the MIN-117 compound and roluperidone worlwide, excluding Asia; and co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, NV for the development of seltorexant. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

