Head-To-Head Review: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Moderna and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 0 3 14 0 2.82 NanoString Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $88.53, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.24%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Moderna and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -461.42% -27.85% -22.37% NanoString Technologies -55.26% -75.15% -26.90%

Volatility and Risk

Moderna has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moderna and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 417.00 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -41.05 NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 12.25 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -20.97

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moderna beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

