Head to Head Contrast: Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) versus Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRCQ)

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sequential Brands Group and Centric Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Centric Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -128.55% -17.59% -3.25% Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Centric Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Centric Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $101.58 million 0.10 -$159.40 million N/A N/A Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A

Centric Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sequential Brands Group.

Risk and Volatility

Sequential Brands Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centric Brands has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centric Brands beats Sequential Brands Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content. The company operates under the Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados brands. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

