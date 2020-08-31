Head-To-Head Contrast: RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) vs. American Assets Trust (OTCMKTS:AAT)

RAIT Financial Trust (OTCMKTS:RASF) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust -236.67% -114.49% -10.53% American Assets Trust 12.08% 3.53% 1.63%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RAIT Financial Trust and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Assets Trust has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.30%. Given American Assets Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than RAIT Financial Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust $49.26 million 0.00 -$123.46 million N/A N/A American Assets Trust $366.74 million 4.21 $60.19 million $2.20 11.69

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RAIT Financial Trust has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats RAIT Financial Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

