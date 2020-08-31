Head to Head Contrast: First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) vs. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp 16.97% 6.70% 0.83% Old National Bancorp 21.24% 7.84% 1.07%

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Midwest Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.68 $199.74 million $1.98 6.39 Old National Bancorp $929.70 million 2.55 $238.21 million $1.45 9.91

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Midwest Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.23%. Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Old National Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 191 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

