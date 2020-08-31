Head to Head Contrast: Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) vs. Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

This table compares Champions Oncology and Entera Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology $32.12 million 3.34 -$1.98 million ($0.17) -49.53 Entera Bio $240,000.00 N/A -$10.80 million N/A N/A

Champions Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Champions Oncology and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology -6.14% -64.00% -12.51% Entera Bio N/A -151.10% -99.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Champions Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Champions Oncology and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Champions Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 501.50%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Champions Oncology.

Risk & Volatility

Champions Oncology has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Champions Oncology beats Entera Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patient's tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions, including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Champions Oncology, Inc. markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and sales force to patients and physicians. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.