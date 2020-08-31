Head-To-Head Analysis: CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) vs. Baudax Bio (OTCMKTS:BXRX)

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.09 $2.29 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -0.80

CRYO-CELL International has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Profitability

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CRYO-CELL International and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Baudax Bio has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 367.63%. Given Baudax Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRYO-CELL International beats Baudax Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRYO-CELL International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters. The company's early-stage product candidates includes RP1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; and RP2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and a reversal agent, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

