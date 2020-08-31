Head to Head Analysis: AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) & Prourocare Medical (NASDAQ:PUMD)

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AtriCure and Prourocare Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $230.81 million 8.28 -$35.19 million ($1.07) -39.74 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prourocare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -23.64% -19.55% -9.56% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AtriCure has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AtriCure and Prourocare Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 0 7 0 3.00 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

AtriCure presently has a consensus price target of $52.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.98%. Given AtriCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AtriCure is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Summary

AtriCure beats Prourocare Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy. It also provides multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. The company sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

Prourocare Medical Company Profile

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

