HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

HCA stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

