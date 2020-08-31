Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Declares $0.07 Final Dividend

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $639.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.88. Hansen Technologies has a one year low of A$2.62 ($1.87) and a one year high of A$4.06 ($2.90).

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Ltd develops, integrates, and supports customer care and billing software for the utilities, energy, pay-TV, and telecommunications sectors. It operates through Billing and Other segments. The Billing segment sells billing applications; and provides consulting services related to billing systems.

