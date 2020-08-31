Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Main First Bank raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

