Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FPRUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Main First Bank raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

