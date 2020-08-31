H & R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 1st. Analysts expect H & R Block to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. H & R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect H & R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HRB opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,490.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

