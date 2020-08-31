Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Greggs to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($31.03) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Greggs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greggs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,957.14 ($25.57).

Shares of Greggs stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,417 ($18.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,719.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 363.33. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,164 ($15.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20.

Greggs (LON:GRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX (53.40) (($0.70)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Greggs will post 7212.2897417 earnings per share for the current year.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

