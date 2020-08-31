Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT Raised to $18.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

GPRE stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 22,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $503.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 529,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $341,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $8,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Plains by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 565,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 224,972 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

