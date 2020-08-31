Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Cormark

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Canadian Gaming’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

GC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Great Canadian Gaming alerts:

Shares of GC stock opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.47. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,874.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at C$31,776.36.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Great Canadian Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Canadian Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.