Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $508,173.52 and approximately $147.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00138756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.22 or 0.01663469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00178440 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,068.97 or 3.24391860 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

