Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 65,286 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.50 million.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

