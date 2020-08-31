Grafton Group’s (GFTU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFTU. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Beaufort Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 823.57 ($10.76).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON:GFTU traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 779.50 ($10.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 684.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 672.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.