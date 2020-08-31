Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock.

GFTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Beaufort Securities boosted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 823.57 ($10.76).

Shares of Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 779.50 ($10.19). 1,022,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,986. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 997 ($13.03). The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 684.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 672.70.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

