Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Timothy R. White Sells 6,090 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70.
NYSE:GGG opened at $58.17 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,948,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.
Graco Company Profile
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.
