Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Timothy R. White Sells 6,090 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $355,838.70.

NYSE:GGG opened at $58.17 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after buying an additional 44,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after buying an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,691,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,174,000 after buying an additional 361,935 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,612,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,375,000 after buying an additional 345,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,948,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.