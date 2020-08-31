Gossip Coin (GOSS) Trading Down 30% Over Last Week

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $80,002.71 and approximately $73.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00024124 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004501 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004220 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.