Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 65,708 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,708 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.80% of Columbia Banking System worth $77,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,077,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth $7,568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 177,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 167,304 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 47.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 466,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 149,190 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $28.18 on Monday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

