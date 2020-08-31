Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 295,746 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,746 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $79,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 162.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

