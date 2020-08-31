Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 295,210 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Hershey worth $74,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hershey from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Hershey stock opened at $149.20 on Monday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

