Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,060,421 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,060,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $74,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ciena by 361.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,824 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 45.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after buying an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Ciena stock opened at $56.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.