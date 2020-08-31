Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,219 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $85,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Koehler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at $172,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

