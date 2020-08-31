Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Zebra Technologies worth $76,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $280.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $291.30.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total transaction of $954,540.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,472.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.