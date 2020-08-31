Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $75.41 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $75,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 85.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

RGA stock opened at $93.81 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.