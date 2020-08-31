Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,199,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 692,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Ventas worth $80,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 43.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

