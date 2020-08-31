Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,538,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Cardinal Health worth $80,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE CAH opened at $50.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

